AMBER ALERT: Keep an eye out for a blue Jeep

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has sent out an Amber Alert involving two white males and a newborn white female child.

Highway Patrol SGT. Mike Mitchell says the baby was born Tuesday, not sure location but the Jeep came to give help on the side of the road.

One man is described to have white”fuzzy” hair.

Alert 2020-6 WEA: BLUE SOFT TOP JEEP UNK PLATE 2 WHI MALES NEWBORN WHI FEMALE CHILD For latest information please visit: https://t.co/UoXX3KdhG2 — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) August 25, 2020

A tweet from the MSHP says the three are traveling in a “dirty” blue soft-top Jeep Wrangler with unknown plates and small tires. Another tweet says the female child is missing and the two men are wanted.

The child was abducted near MO Hwy 32 and Route U near Nebo-Falcon, Missouri.

Highway Patrol says the two men were supposedly taking the newborn to an unknown hospital in Laclede County for post natal care. The suspects never made it to the hospital.

We will update this story with more information.