PEMISCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an AMBER Alert that was issued in the Missouri bootheel region just before 2 p.m. Friday.

MSHP says the AMBER Alert stemmed from an abduction in Hayti Heights, Missouri. MSHP reports a one-year-old boy was taken.

The man wanted in the investigation was Ibra IM Lawrence, according to MSHP. Investigators did not disclose their relationship, but noted that the suspect was armed and made threats to harm the child. As of 2:30 p.m., the boy is considered safe and the suspect is in custody.

MSHP searched for a Jeep Renegade with the Missouri license plate number EJ5E5A.

Additional details around this AMBER Alert are unavailable at this moment. AMBER Alerts are generally issued to informed of abductions or high-profile situations requiring highway patrol assistance.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.