ST. LOUIS – An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a 12-year-old Berkeley girl who authorities believe was kidnapped as she left her middle school in Ferguson on Monday afternoon. Police found the vehicle she may have been in in Ferguson at around 12:15 pm Wednesday. The child and the suspects are still missing.

Detectives at the Ferguson Police Department are now investigating the case. Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall shared that investigators are working several leads, but there are still many questions to be answered.

McCall said right now investigators are trying to figure out if this could be a random abduction or if the 12- year-old might have been familiar with the women who police are now looking for.

There is concern about the safety of the young girl. The missing girl is identified as 12-year-old Natonja Holmes. Holmes is four 4’7 tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and her hair is braided. Holmes was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities have released two images from surveillance video at Ferguson Middle School.

That is where police believe the abduction happened on Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. as students were being picked up after school.

Investigators are looking for two female suspects.

Authorities said one of the suspects was wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings and was seen on surveillance video guiding Holmes by the arm into a blue minivan.

Police released images of that suspect and the minivan. Authorities said the minivan had no license plates.

Wednesday morning there is what’s being called an “important message” up on the Ferguson-Florissant School District website.

It says the school district is working with Ferguson police on the reported abduction and that out of an abundance of caution there will be more school district security as well as additional Ferguson police officers on and around the Ferguson Middle School campus.

Ferguson police said many hours passed before an Amber Alert was issued because authorities initially did not have evidence that a potential kidnapping had occurred.

If you have any information, call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.