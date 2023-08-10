ST. LOUIS – A 2-year-old girl has been found safe hours after being taken from her Spanish Lake home Thursday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the abduction took place just before 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 11200 block of Marbella Drive.

Two armed men took the girl during a home invasion and assault. The suspects were dressed in black clothing and black ski masks.

The men drove away from the home in a 2020 gray Hyundai Elantra with temporary Missouri tags 06EST5.

The 2-year-old was located around 9:35 p.m. in Ferguson and taken to a hospital as a precaution. The Elantra was found a short time later. The suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.