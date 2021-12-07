Amazon Web Services goes down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) went down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline.

The outage was still impacting sites throughout Tuesday afternoon, but Amazon said it was starting to see signs of some recovery.

On its health service dashboard, AWS posted a message at 11:22 a.m. ET that the company is “investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console.”

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery,” AWS said in the message.

In an update around 3:30 p.m. ET the company said the cause was an impairment of several network devices and it was working toward mitigating the issue.

“While we have observed some early signs of recovery, we do not have an ETA for full recovery,” the company said.

Users reported outage issues across Amazon’s own products, including it’s e-commerce website, Prime Music, Prime Video and Amazon Alexa, according to Down Detector.

Outside websites hosted by AWS including Disney Plus, Tinder, and Venmo were also experiencing outage issues, according to Down Detector.