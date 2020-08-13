Alleged suspect was taken into custody for building and three vehicle fires in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, the Conway Fire Department responded to a home and vehicles on fire on Cardinal Road in Dallas County.

According to the Conway Fire Department, when the crew arrived on scene the structure was completely burned down along with three vehicles with a small grass fire.

During the operation, the firefighters were notified of a male subject in the area armed with a weapon who was possibly involved with the fire.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, Dallas County Sheriffs and the Missouri State Fire Marshall responded and took the alleged suspect into custody.

The Fire Department says that at no time were any fire personnel in danger from the suspect.

The fire took two hours to extinguish and no injuries were reported.

Conway Fire Department believes the structure was vacant.