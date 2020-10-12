Alamo Drafthouse in Springfield closes again due to lack of major new releases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Springfield announced it will be closing its doors again due to a lack of major new releases.

According to a statement from the cinema, the closure will take effect immediately.

“We’ve decided the best way to conserve our resources during COVID is to temporarily close our Springfield franchise location,” says John Martin with the Alamo.

Any guests who purchased tickets will receive a full refund in the coming days. The cinema hopes to reopen once a steady stream of new releases resumes.

“To our team members who have returned to us over the past two months – thank you so much. Your efforts created the safest and most enjoyable cinematic experience possible in this area, and we hope that this will be a very brief hiatus. To our film-loving guests and friends in Springfield – your support has meant so much to all of us. We’ll be back,” Martin says.

The theater re-opened its doors in August after a summer of layoffs.