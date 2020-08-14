Alamo Drafthouse announces reopening for next Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Alamo Drafthouse in Springfield announced via Facebook it will reopen its doors and fire up its screens on Friday, Aug. 21.

Tickets must be bought online, as well as all food and drink orders. Your pre-ordered food will be delivered to your seats, however, additional orders will not be allowed.

Masks are required inside the building and all theaters.

Alamo Drafthouse is not the only movie theater in town to reopen its doors. AMC Theaters also announced they are reopening on Aug. 20.