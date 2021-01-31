“AgButler” the app created to help connect farmers

LEBANON, Mo.– A new mobile app founded by a farmer in Lebanon, Missouri, connects agriculture laborers, farmers, and ranchers.

The new app is called “AgButler” and was founded by Kevin Johansen, a fifth-generation farmer, with technology right up his wheelhouse.

As a young man in agriculture, he wanted to find a way to connect farming and technology.

“The agriculture industry has always been a great adopter of the new technologies,” said Johansen. “Our big idea is to connect the experienced farmer with the up and coming farmers.”

Johansen realized there was such a big need for connections in the agriculture industry. “Most anybody and everybody that are friends and family in the industry, always bring up labor as a challenge,” said Johansen.

The app helps people in the ag industry hire help or apply for jobs.

“We have it broke out between livestock, crops, transportation, and construction,” said Johansen. “And for laborers, you can filter by location, star rating, and their experience.”

The development was a team effort and Kansas City’s “Kakkuro Suite” helped develop the app.

The National Center for Beef Excellence helped as well.

“We were able to receive a value-added grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and small business authority, that really helped us propel our whole business concept from the start of 2020 to the end of last year,” said Johansen.

As of right now, the app has around 400 active users.

“Our worries were the gap between employees and labors was going to be pretty wide, but there’s only about a 9% difference on the platform,” said Johansen. “AgButler is here, to enable farm productivity one click at a time.”