After postponement, annual ‘Have A Blast’ celebration held in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The 24th annual Have A Blast Patriotic Celebration in Republic is finally happening. It was postponed back in June because of COVID-19.

Organizers say there are lots of changes this year in an effort to keep people safe.

The kid’s zone has been completely removed and vendors were moved from the center to an upper parking lot where they’ll have more room to spread out.

Jennafer Mayfield is the assistant parks and recreation director.

She says Have A Blast is one of the department’s favorite events of the year.

“This event is so important to us,” Mayfield said. “It is our 24th annual, so 24 years strong. It’s just a great way to get the community together. The whole city is bought in on this. We’re happy to get everybody out here in a safe way. There’s plenty of room to spread out. Watch the band, eat some great food, and then stick around for fireworks.”