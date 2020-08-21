After nearly 27 years, family of Angie Housman witnesses her killer admit guilt

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Child killer Earl Cox answered a judge’s questions in a matter-of-fact manner as he admitted abducting, sexually torturing, and murdering 9-year-old Angie Housman in 1993.

Several of Angie’s family members delivered victim impact statements inside the St. Charles County Courthouse. One of Angie’s cousins told the judge she still has nightmares.

“I cry every time I think about what she went through,” said Melanie Martin.

Angie’s mother died of cancer before finding out who killed her daughter.

“They’re in heaven looking down on us now smiling,” said Sandra Hill, Angie’s aunt.

Hill sat in court wiping away tears and resting her head in her folded hands at times as Cox admitted his guilt.

“He took everything from my family and after all these years, it was torture not knowing,” she said. “But maybe not knowing was best, because what I heard in there was horrible; what she had to go through.”

“They’re lucky they found him,” said Ron Bone Sr., Angie’s stepfather. “I’d of hate to see if I found him.”

Ron Bone Jr. was only 2 years-old when his sister was murdered.

“He doesn’t deserve to breathe the breath he’s breathing right now,” said Bone Jr., now 29.

Cox entered guilty pleas to murder first degree and sexual abuse.

His guilty plea guaranteed he would admit his guilt but allowed him to escape the possibility of the death penalty. Some family members hoped for the death penalty.

Cox will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Investigators believe there are other victims. They have heard from people from all over the country who say Cox sexually abused them.

Martin said Cox’s guilty plea will not bring her peace of mind.

“We’ll never have closure as long as there are monsters out there like that,” she said.