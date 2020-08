SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After 25 years on the force, Capt. Chad Eutsler retired from the Springfield Police Department this week.

He began his career in 1995 after graduating from the 39th SPD Police Academy.

On Thursday, Eutsler was presented with the Springfield Police Department’s lifetime achievement award.

Chief Paul Willaims says Eutsler made impactful and long-lasting contributions during his time with the SPD.