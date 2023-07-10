SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The owner of Affordable Towing was arrested last week for violating the conditions of his release.

Federal court documents show that Dennis Cleveland violated those conditions on July 5. He was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail on July 7.

Cleveland appeared in court for a bond revocation hearing on Monday. Documents show that Cleveland’s attorney, Jason Coatney, requested a continuance. The court granted that request and rescheduled the hearing for July 20.

Back in March, Cleveland pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tampering with a Clean Air Act monitoring device.

According to court documents, Cleveland admitted to taking the trucks to Full Flash Tuning – a Springfield business owned by Robert Dyche – to have alterations made to his diesel-fueled trucks’ exhaust systems and diagnostic computer systems.

The changes allowed Cleveland to continue using the trucks without having to pay to maintain and repair those emissions systems.

Dyche also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act, which requires diesel trucks to have devices to control emissions.

Affordable Towing provides roadside towing, recovery, hauling and other services for vehicles in southwest Missouri. The company has offices in Springfield and shops in Branson, Conway, Joplin and Bolivar.