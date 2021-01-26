Affordable housing project coming to Branson this summer

BRANSON, Mo.– A Springfield non-profit is helping bring new life to an affordable housing project in Branson, Missouri.

Life360 Community Services is planning to bring 30 to 40 new townhomes to Fall Creek Road.

The future townhomes will be similar to the $6.7 million housing project Life360 finished in Springfield at the end of 2020. The Y Gardens, which is a Life 360 apartment complex developed in Springfield, gave an affordable housing option to local low-income families.

“The moment that I finally got to bring her here for the first time and just take her into her room and be like ‘Well what do you want? What decorations do you want?’ It meant the world to me,” said Kevin Eutsler.

Now Life360 is trying to build something similar in Branson and will be called the Fall Creek Townhomes.

“We are anticipating on doing 30 to 40 new townhomes,” said Tammi Creason, director of development and project management at Creason Development. “The majority of them are three-bedroom, two-bath, one car garage. So, there will be a few single-family homes.”

The Fall Creek Townhomes is funded by the Missouri Housing Development Commission and a community development block grant.

“We know there’s a really strong need for workforce housing there in Branson, and we are so excited to hopefully get some construction equipment and get these started,” said Creason.

The affordable housing project will have supportive services from Life360 and other agencies, but Creason said the townhomes’ services will focus more on young families.

“Gear toward children and families with children, so we’re kind of doing some more after school type programs and different opportunities,” said Creason. “But we know they are just going to take that opportunity, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

An exact date on when the $5.3 million project will begin building has not been set, but they expect to have units available starting the summer of 2021.