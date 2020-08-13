Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Additional nursing home deaths reported in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Two more people in Taney County have died of COVID-19. The two new virus victims are said to have been residents of area nursing homes.

This brings the total COVID-19 death count to 11. Seven of those are connected to nursing homes.

The Taney County Health Department confirmed more than 70 people at four different nursing homes had contracted the virus. One of the two new deaths is associated with these cases.

Taney County has reported 488 total cases of COVID-19. 114 have recovered.

