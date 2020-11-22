Shots fired at apartment complex near Missouri State

Top Stories

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:
putting the ozarks

UPDATE: Missouri State tweeted the shots fired came from an SUV that randomly fired at Monroe House.

According to an MSU Alert, shots were fired at Monroe House, an apartment complex near the university that serves as student housing.

At 6:14 p.m., the university said there is no active shooter threat.

Springfield police said no one was injured in the shooting.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An active shooter was reported near Missouri State University.

According to an email sent to students by MSU, an active shooter is in the area. The email did not give a specific location.

This is a breaking news story. KOLR10 will post updates as they arrive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now