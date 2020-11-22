Shots fired at apartment complex near Missouri State

UPDATE: Missouri State tweeted the shots fired came from an SUV that randomly fired at Monroe House.

UPDATE: An SUV was driving north on National Avenue. Four shots were randomly fired from the vehicle. Two bullets hit Monroe House, penetrated the walls and entered two rooms. There were no injuries, and there is no further danger to campus. — Missouri State (@MissouriState) November 22, 2020

According to an MSU Alert, shots were fired at Monroe House, an apartment complex near the university that serves as student housing.

At 6:14 p.m., the university said there is no active shooter threat.

Springfield police said no one was injured in the shooting.

‼️UPDATE‼️

There was NOT an active shooter situation tonight at or near MSU’s campus.

A caller heard four shots, two bullets struck Monroe Apartments. No injuries

Officers are on scene collecting evidence https://t.co/WYJbhOWjag — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) November 22, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An active shooter was reported near Missouri State University.

According to an email sent to students by MSU, an active shooter is in the area. The email did not give a specific location.

This is a breaking news story. KOLR10 will post updates as they arrive.