Shots fired at apartment complex near Missouri State

UPDATE: Missouri State tweeted the shots fired came from an SUV that randomly fired at Monroe House.
According to an MSU Alert, shots were fired at Monroe House, an apartment complex near the university that serves as student housing.
At 6:14 p.m., the university said there is no active shooter threat.
Springfield police said no one was injured in the shooting.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An active shooter was reported near Missouri State University.
According to an email sent to students by MSU, an active shooter is in the area. The email did not give a specific location.
