ACT, SAT now optional for those applying to Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University is no longer requiring incoming freshmen to take the ACT or SAT to qualify for admission.

Students with a high school GPA of at least 3.25 now qualify for “test-optional” admission.

MSU says many schools adopted the new policy because Spring and Summer standardized tests were canceled amid COVID-19. Plus, the school says, research on standardized tests show exams like the ACT and SAT disadvantage students of color, students from low-income families, and students who have disabilities.

For students who do end up taking these tests for admission, MSU will now accept superscores which is an average score calculated from a student’s highest score from each section of the test.

