Accounting students at Drury University offer free income tax assistance

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. It’s the time of year to start thinking about taxes – what’s ahead and what can be done now to manage. But the upcoming tax filing season is going to be trickier for many Americans due to rampant unemployment, working from home and general upheaval due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Soon, taxpayers can start filing their 2020 taxes, and students from a local university is looking to help out.

Accounting students from Drury University are providing free tax preparation through an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site starting on Saturday, Feb. 6. The annual tax preparation service is open to the public and designed to benefit low-income taxpayers.

The service will be offered at the Breech School of Business Administration, which is located on the northeast corner of Drury Lane and Central Street.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some precautions.

This year Drury will be offering a drop-off service so taxpayers can drop off their taxes and then schedule an appointment to pick up the finished tax returns.

To limit contact, only the taxpayer and spouse should be present to drop off forms. Children are asked not to come with the taxpayer.

People should wear masks when entering the building, and bring a cellphone.

You can drop off your taxes during these hours:

Saturday, Feb. 6 8 a.m. 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 8 4 p.m. 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 4 p.m. 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 8 p.m. 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15 4 p.m. 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 4 p.m. 8 p.m.

You will be required to bring the following:

A photo I.D.

Social Security card

Any tax documentation they have received, such as W-2 forms or 1099 forms

A copy of their 2019 state and federal tax returns

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is unable to help people who have declared bankruptcy or incurred insolvency during the tax year, have rental property, have a self-owned business with inventory, depreciable property, and those who have received a forgiveness of debt.