Accident causes traffic to back up on US 65 near Sunshine St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An accident on US 65 heading southbound just before Sunshine St. is causing traffic to be backed up, according to OzarksTraffic.

At this time both the two farthest left lanes are closed.

We are working to learn more information.

