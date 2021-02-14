A look inside the newly renovated Harry Truman library

INDEPENDENCE, Mo.– Harry Truman: Missouri’s favorite son, and an accidental president even by his own reckoning.

We have a sneak peek at some of the major renovations library officials hope will give more clarity on President Truman’s legacy and meaning.

“People don’t realize he was fundamental to the order the became 20th Century America,” said Kurt Graham. “The American Century is largely defined by Harry Truman.”

Not bad for a failed haberdasher from independence. Sen Roy Blunt—a former history teacher—agrees.

“He was just an average guy, according to him,” said Sen. Blunt. “And he had to make all these really big decisions, and so many of them turned out to be exactly right.”

Millions only know Truman as a name on Missouri lakes and buildings.

Yet, we see Truman’s name because of his big historical footprint.

Dropping the atomic bomb, ending world war ii, desegregating the armed forces, facing down the soviet union in berlin, organizing the department of defense and CIA, fighting communists in Korea, and retooling the economy for peacetime, are just a few examples.

Graham said it was high time for the library to up its educational game.

“We wanted to package Truman’s legacy for a 21st Century audience,” said Graham. “There’s just so many people who don’t understand the importance, the power, the scope, of the Truman legacy. We’ve also learned a lot about how museums connect to visitors, and so we felt like we could incorporate some of that new technology and some of those new approaches into making this a really 21st-century attraction.”

Once COVID-19 restrictions ease, the public can enjoy the new Truman tech: interactive video, ambient sound, and lifesize displays.

Most of the $26 million renovation is privately funded but includes $3 million from the state of Missouri.

These funds enable a fresh look at the Missourian responsible for so much of the nation and world we now know.