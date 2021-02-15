A blown fuse causes thousands to without power in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo.– Power outages caused some headaches for the people in Stone County today. Thousands of people had to wait in the cold as crews rushed to get the power back on.

However, this winter isn’t just affecting homes, but it’s hurting businesses and food banks too.

“The demand on the system from this extreme weather caused a fuse to blown out of our Stoneridge substation,” said Cassie, manager of communication and member engagement for White River Valley Electric Cooperative.

Cunningham said one large blow fuse caused the entire substation to go offline, but a lot of the other equipment remained undamaged.

She said their crews worked throughout the day to transfer power back to customers.

“What we’ve had to do is evaluate neighboring substations to see where we had additional capacity available, and then members have been transferred one feeder at a time to some of those other substations to make sure all of our members have power,” said Cunningham.

Winter storms have also caused many local food banks like Branson’s Christian Action Ministries to close.

Their executive director, Kevin Huddleston said they normally close if local schools close for the day.

“This week is going to be the exception because people have been without assistance and it looked like they were going to go without assistance for a while longer,” said Huddleston.

Many local businesses also decided to stay closed today due to the snow.

Dick’s Five and Dime was one of the few that decided to open.

“It’s February,” said co-owner Steve Hartley. “We expect this to happen. It’s here. So we’re going to make the best of it and be here for our customers.”

“Even though it’s a winter day here in Branson, about half our management team was able to get into the store and we are fast and furious getting ready for spring break,” said Hartley.

According to the White River Valley Electric Co-Op outage map, all of those earlier outages were restored by 3 p.m.