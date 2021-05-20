88-year-old Ozark man facing murder charges, victim identified

OZARK, Mo. — An Ozark man is facing murder charges connected to the death of another man who was found outside an Ozark residence with a gunshot wound, according to Ozark PD.

Larry Shaw, 88, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Ozark Police have identified the victim as 52-year-old Kenneth Barnes of Ozark.

According to the Ozark Police Department, officers responded to an unknown medical call on May 19, 2021, at the 2700 block of N. 31st St.

When police arrived they found Barnes dead with a gunshot wound outside a residence.

Shaw was arrested by police at the scene.

According to a probable cause statement form Ozark Police, during a post arrest interview Shaw told investigators he was tired of being mistreated by Barnes. He said Barnes would call him numerous vulgar names.

Shaw told the investigator he had lived at that home for six to seven years and had been thinking about shooting Barnes during that time.

That morning Barnes had talked to Shaw and gave Shaw chores to do around the house before he could meet Shaw, that made Shaw mad. According to the PC statement, Shaw knew Barnes had a gun in the home and knew where he kept it. Shaw waited for Barnes for three hours in a recliner with a gun.

Shaw told police as soon as Barnes walked upstairs to Shaw, he shot Barnes in the chest. Barnes’ daughter went up to Shaw and asked what happened. He told her her dad was hurt and needed help.

The detective asked Shaw if he was in fear when he shot Barnes.

“He said, ‘no I wasn’t scared and was kind of ticked when I shot him,'” court documents say.

Shaw told the detective he was glad Barnes was dead. The detective asked Shaw what he believed should happen to him for what he did to Barnes.

“Said well I hope I get the chance to piss on his grave,” court records say.

He was arraigned on May 20 and pleaded not guilty.

Bond reduction scheduled for May 25.