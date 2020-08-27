78 cats removed from residence after abuse and neglect

SEDALIA, Mo. — On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, Two people were arrested for animal abuse and neglect after around 78 cats were removed from a 941 sq foot residence at 1723 S Prospect Ave., according to the Sedalia Police Department.

Ferdinand Bucayan, 37, and Teodora Dalumpines, 59, and were arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail and were placed on 24 holds pending multiple charges of animal abuse and neglect, according to the Police Department.

An investigation was conducted after a tip came in of unhealthy animals possibly living at the residence. It was later confirmed that a large number of unhealthy animals were being held at that location.

The Police Department was able to obtain a search warrant for the residence. Approximately 78 cats were removed from the residence. Many of the cats were in need of immediate medical attention and some have since died reports the Sedalia Police Department.

Deceased kittens were found in bags inside the home and around 27 dead cats were found buried in the back yard. The cats were in different states of decay and around 20 of the cats buried were believe to be kittens, according to the press release.

The live cats were taken to the Sedalia Animal Shelter and were examined by 15 veterinarians. The cats were given medicine, food and water and after those cats were healthy enough were given to shelters around Missouri for adoption.