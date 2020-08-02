74-year-old woman dies after her car crashes into a Freightliner

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A 74-year-old woman is dead after she crashed her car into a Freightliner truck on Highway 39.

The crash occurred five miles north of Shell Knob around 8 a.m. on July 31. Tessie Mead was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue when she crossed the center of the road and struck a 1994 Freightliner FLD120.

Mead was not wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The crash totaled the Nissan and caused extensive damage to the Freightliner.

According to Highway Patrol, the surviving driver was tested for alcohol, as required by law.