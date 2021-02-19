72-year-old woman proves you’re never too old to have fun

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Kathleen Paul is not your ordinary grandmother.

“She is not cautious, she throws caution to the wind,” said Tiffany McKenna, Kathleen’s daughter.

Kathleen is spending some family time sledding with her daughter and granddaughter.

“She is normally crazy,” said Kathleen’s granddaughter. “She does a lot of handstands, and she works out a lot. She is very active so, she does a lot of stuff other grandmothers don’t do.”

And what exactly does Kathleen do?

“Well, when I am home I walk four miles every morning,” said Kathleen. “I do yoga, meditation, and I tap dance.”

Kathleen is 72-years-old and seems to enjoy terrifying her family with her stunts.

“She scares me,” said McKenna. “She is just a lot of fun and we love to see her go. I never want to see her give it up.”

Three generations of this family are embracing their version of happiness.

“My husband isn’t very happy with some of the things I do, but I think once I do them he gets a kick out of it,” said Kathleen.

“With how crazy the world is, you have to get out in nature and enjoy yourself because nothing is promised,” said McKenna.

Just goes to show, you are never too old to have a little fun.