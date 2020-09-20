6th annual Mo Food Truck Fest celebrates food

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The sixth year of the Mo Food Truck Fest is in the books.

Live entertainment, vendors, and food trucks, carts, and trailers from all over the state set up at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on Sept. 19.

Andy Borger brought his food truck out today. He’s the owner of Andi’s Snack Shack.

“We’re out here to celebrate food,” Borger said. “We tried the Jamaican patty, we tried the Sticky Fingers Barbeque, the tasty snow crab, it’s all delicious. There is a whole lot more so it’s quite a buffet, it’s enjoyable.”