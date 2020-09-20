60-year-old’s death due to COVID-19 reported in Springfield-Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced a Greene County resident has died from COVID-19.

The victim was a woman in her 60’s. She had underlying health conditions and was associated with long-term care.

This is now 20 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Health Department for the month of September. 50 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19 in total.

Populations at higher risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 include older adults and individuals with conditions that affect their heart, lungs, kidneys or immune system according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Others who may be at higher risk include people who smoke, have asthma, are pregnant or have high blood pressure.

In a press release, the city of Springfield reminds that 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older, 33% are considered obese and 11% have asthma.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within 24 hours so that guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing.