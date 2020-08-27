59 additional CARES Act funds approved by Greene County Commission

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Commission has approved 59 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with more than $10 million allocations.

The Commission has approved more than $19 million of the $34.4 total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the Commission:

Nonprofit/community organizations

  • Lost and Found – $10,098 for technology upgrades, sanitary supplies and distancing needs
  • Diaper Bank – $5,000 for diapers
  • Kirby Wilcox American Legion – $4,446 for utility assistance, rent and after-school program
  • New Hope International Ministries – $10,000 for food and backpacks
  • Men’s Chorus – $3,463.99 for personnel and supplies
  • Habitat for Humanity- $20,000 for construction supplies
  • James River Basin Partnership – $10,000 for distance learning
  • Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks $60,000 for client assistance
  • Girl Scouts – $76,756.84 for staffing and technology
  • Connecting Grounds – $27,203.59 for supplies for a mobile outreach vehicle
  • Springfield Victory Mission – $26,700 for personnel and meals
  • United Way of the Ozarks – $235,319 for technology, supplies to agencies, PPE and staffing
  • Boys and Girls Club – $214,938 for personnel
  • The Gathering Tree – $137,500 for homeless quarantine
  • Good Samaritan Boys Ranch – $138,303 for staffing
  • Great Circle – $105,508 for payroll and supplies
  • Pregnancy Care Center – $109,279.72 for COVID related expenses, half or personnel
  • Abu Ben Adhem Shriners – $85,790 for COVID-related payroll
  • Pedalers Bicycle Museum – $3,325 for operations
  • Ronald McDonald House – $16,000 for meals
  • Big Brothers, Big Sisters – $44,403 for staffing and mentoring program

Total: $1,344,034.14

Education

  • Fair Grove School District – $89,804.85 for technology, PPE, furniture, staff and transportation supplies
  • Walnut Grove School District – $61,181 for payroll and technology
  • Summit Prep – $16,050 for wellness program
  • Strafford School District – $152,574.73 for technology, PPE and supplies
  • Dayspring Christian School – $63,007 for salary, sanitation and PPE
  • Drury University – $87,067 for Zoom subscriptions, student licenses for SPSS Inc., technology for distance classrooms and COVID-19 testing
  • Infiniti Academy – $3,470.59 for technology and supplies
  • Logan-Rogersville School District – $35,492.22 for daycare and food service workers
  • Republic Schools – $310,108.39 for PPE, technology and supplies
  • Ash Grove School District – $120,350 for technology, supplies and custodian
  • St. Agnes Catholic School – $10,000 for PPE
  • Redeemer Lutheran Church – $8,015.92 for cleaning supplies and PPE
  • Greene County Extension – $957.00 for shields, masks and scanning thermometer

Total: $955,778.70

Taxpayer supported entities

  • Greene County/Office of Emergency Management – $1,797,301.54 for PPE for 14 entities.
  • Southwest Missouri Council of Governments – $3,463.93 for work station dividers, hand sanitizer and face masks filters
  • City of Republic – $26,263.39 for operations and payroll
  • Fair Grove – $1,246.45 for payroll and disinfectant
  • Ebenezer Fire District – $25,258.37 for utilities and PPE
  • Springfield Public Library – $31,542.09 for PPE and cleaning
  • City of Battlefield – $2,376.51 for payroll and PPE supplies
  • Greene County Clerk – $189,332.91 for COVID supplies, cleaning, automatic mail opener
  • Willard Fire District – $880.06 for PPE
  • Battlefield Fire District – $6,327.50 for reusable face masks and water bottle refill stations
  • City of Springfield – $2,170,227.41 for payroll and COVID-related expenses

Total: $4,254,220.16

Health care

  • Cox Hospital – $1,990,734 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures
  • Mercy Hospital – $1,435,871 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures

Total: $3,426,605

Small businesses

(More than 70 percent of this category’s applications were small businesses in the 1-10 employee range.)

  • Blend Creative, LLC – $5,000 or payroll, rent and utilities
  • Dining By Design Gourmet, Inc. – $10,000 for payroll
  • Julie’s Chewies – $5,000 for payroll and operational expenses
  • Osborn’s School of Tae Kwon Do – $5,000 for rent, utilities and insurance
  • Locke & Stache Media, LLC – $5,000 for rent and payroll
  • 4 by 4 Brewing – $5,000 for label machine
  • Center for Music Therapy – $5,000 for supplies
  • Dance With Me-Savoy Ballroom – $5,000 for operations
  • Itty Bitty City – $5,000 for payroll
  • Adore Home Store – $5,000 – for payroll, supplies and rent
  • The Hill SGF, LLC – $10,000 for payroll
  • Georgia Mac’s – $5,000 for rent

Total: $70,000

You can find a building a CARES Act transparency portal on Greene County’s website. The portal shows how much has been received in applications as well as available funds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties