59 additional CARES Act funds approved by Greene County Commission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Commission has approved 59 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with more than $10 million allocations.
The Commission has approved more than $19 million of the $34.4 total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.
Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the Commission:
Nonprofit/community organizations
- Lost and Found – $10,098 for technology upgrades, sanitary supplies and distancing needs
- Diaper Bank – $5,000 for diapers
- Kirby Wilcox American Legion – $4,446 for utility assistance, rent and after-school program
- New Hope International Ministries – $10,000 for food and backpacks
- Men’s Chorus – $3,463.99 for personnel and supplies
- Habitat for Humanity- $20,000 for construction supplies
- James River Basin Partnership – $10,000 for distance learning
- Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks $60,000 for client assistance
- Girl Scouts – $76,756.84 for staffing and technology
- Connecting Grounds – $27,203.59 for supplies for a mobile outreach vehicle
- Springfield Victory Mission – $26,700 for personnel and meals
- United Way of the Ozarks – $235,319 for technology, supplies to agencies, PPE and staffing
- Boys and Girls Club – $214,938 for personnel
- The Gathering Tree – $137,500 for homeless quarantine
- Good Samaritan Boys Ranch – $138,303 for staffing
- Great Circle – $105,508 for payroll and supplies
- Pregnancy Care Center – $109,279.72 for COVID related expenses, half or personnel
- Abu Ben Adhem Shriners – $85,790 for COVID-related payroll
- Pedalers Bicycle Museum – $3,325 for operations
- Ronald McDonald House – $16,000 for meals
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters – $44,403 for staffing and mentoring program
Total: $1,344,034.14
Education
- Fair Grove School District – $89,804.85 for technology, PPE, furniture, staff and transportation supplies
- Walnut Grove School District – $61,181 for payroll and technology
- Summit Prep – $16,050 for wellness program
- Strafford School District – $152,574.73 for technology, PPE and supplies
- Dayspring Christian School – $63,007 for salary, sanitation and PPE
- Drury University – $87,067 for Zoom subscriptions, student licenses for SPSS Inc., technology for distance classrooms and COVID-19 testing
- Infiniti Academy – $3,470.59 for technology and supplies
- Logan-Rogersville School District – $35,492.22 for daycare and food service workers
- Republic Schools – $310,108.39 for PPE, technology and supplies
- Ash Grove School District – $120,350 for technology, supplies and custodian
- St. Agnes Catholic School – $10,000 for PPE
- Redeemer Lutheran Church – $8,015.92 for cleaning supplies and PPE
- Greene County Extension – $957.00 for shields, masks and scanning thermometer
Total: $955,778.70
Taxpayer supported entities
- Greene County/Office of Emergency Management – $1,797,301.54 for PPE for 14 entities.
- Southwest Missouri Council of Governments – $3,463.93 for work station dividers, hand sanitizer and face masks filters
- City of Republic – $26,263.39 for operations and payroll
- Fair Grove – $1,246.45 for payroll and disinfectant
- Ebenezer Fire District – $25,258.37 for utilities and PPE
- Springfield Public Library – $31,542.09 for PPE and cleaning
- City of Battlefield – $2,376.51 for payroll and PPE supplies
- Greene County Clerk – $189,332.91 for COVID supplies, cleaning, automatic mail opener
- Willard Fire District – $880.06 for PPE
- Battlefield Fire District – $6,327.50 for reusable face masks and water bottle refill stations
- City of Springfield – $2,170,227.41 for payroll and COVID-related expenses
Total: $4,254,220.16
Health care
- Cox Hospital – $1,990,734 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures
- Mercy Hospital – $1,435,871 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures
Total: $3,426,605
Small businesses
(More than 70 percent of this category’s applications were small businesses in the 1-10 employee range.)
- Blend Creative, LLC – $5,000 or payroll, rent and utilities
- Dining By Design Gourmet, Inc. – $10,000 for payroll
- Julie’s Chewies – $5,000 for payroll and operational expenses
- Osborn’s School of Tae Kwon Do – $5,000 for rent, utilities and insurance
- Locke & Stache Media, LLC – $5,000 for rent and payroll
- 4 by 4 Brewing – $5,000 for label machine
- Center for Music Therapy – $5,000 for supplies
- Dance With Me-Savoy Ballroom – $5,000 for operations
- Itty Bitty City – $5,000 for payroll
- Adore Home Store – $5,000 – for payroll, supplies and rent
- The Hill SGF, LLC – $10,000 for payroll
- Georgia Mac’s – $5,000 for rent
Total: $70,000
You can find a building a CARES Act transparency portal on Greene County’s website. The portal shows how much has been received in applications as well as available funds.