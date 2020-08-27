59 additional CARES Act funds approved by Greene County Commission

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Commission has approved 59 CARES Act Relief Fund applications with more than $10 million allocations.

The Commission has approved more than $19 million of the $34.4 total CARES Act Relief Funds allotted for Greene County.

Below are the funding allocations by category approved today by the Commission:

Nonprofit/community organizations

Lost and Found – $10,098 for technology upgrades, sanitary supplies and distancing needs

Diaper Bank – $5,000 for diapers

Kirby Wilcox American Legion – $4,446 for utility assistance, rent and after-school program

New Hope International Ministries – $10,000 for food and backpacks

Men’s Chorus – $3,463.99 for personnel and supplies

Habitat for Humanity- $20,000 for construction supplies

James River Basin Partnership – $10,000 for distance learning

Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks $60,000 for client assistance

Girl Scouts – $76,756.84 for staffing and technology

Connecting Grounds – $27,203.59 for supplies for a mobile outreach vehicle

Springfield Victory Mission – $26,700 for personnel and meals

United Way of the Ozarks – $235,319 for technology, supplies to agencies, PPE and staffing

Boys and Girls Club – $214,938 for personnel

The Gathering Tree – $137,500 for homeless quarantine

Good Samaritan Boys Ranch – $138,303 for staffing

Great Circle – $105,508 for payroll and supplies

Pregnancy Care Center – $109,279.72 for COVID related expenses, half or personnel

Abu Ben Adhem Shriners – $85,790 for COVID-related payroll

Pedalers Bicycle Museum – $3,325 for operations

Ronald McDonald House – $16,000 for meals

Big Brothers, Big Sisters – $44,403 for staffing and mentoring program

Total: $1,344,034.14

Education

Fair Grove School District – $89,804.85 for technology, PPE, furniture, staff and transportation supplies

Walnut Grove School District – $61,181 for payroll and technology

Summit Prep – $16,050 for wellness program

Strafford School District – $152,574.73 for technology, PPE and supplies

Dayspring Christian School – $63,007 for salary, sanitation and PPE

Drury University – $87,067 for Zoom subscriptions, student licenses for SPSS Inc., technology for distance classrooms and COVID-19 testing

Infiniti Academy – $3,470.59 for technology and supplies

Logan-Rogersville School District – $35,492.22 for daycare and food service workers

Republic Schools – $310,108.39 for PPE, technology and supplies

Ash Grove School District – $120,350 for technology, supplies and custodian

St. Agnes Catholic School – $10,000 for PPE

Redeemer Lutheran Church – $8,015.92 for cleaning supplies and PPE

Greene County Extension – $957.00 for shields, masks and scanning thermometer

Total: $955,778.70

Taxpayer supported entities

Greene County/Office of Emergency Management – $1,797,301.54 for PPE for 14 entities.

Southwest Missouri Council of Governments – $3,463.93 for work station dividers, hand sanitizer and face masks filters

City of Republic – $26,263.39 for operations and payroll

Fair Grove – $1,246.45 for payroll and disinfectant

Ebenezer Fire District – $25,258.37 for utilities and PPE

Springfield Public Library – $31,542.09 for PPE and cleaning

City of Battlefield – $2,376.51 for payroll and PPE supplies

Greene County Clerk – $189,332.91 for COVID supplies, cleaning, automatic mail opener

Willard Fire District – $880.06 for PPE

Battlefield Fire District – $6,327.50 for reusable face masks and water bottle refill stations

City of Springfield – $2,170,227.41 for payroll and COVID-related expenses

Total: $4,254,220.16

Health care

Cox Hospital – $1,990,734 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures

Mercy Hospital – $1,435,871 for reimbursements/front line health expenditures

Total: $3,426,605

Small businesses

(More than 70 percent of this category’s applications were small businesses in the 1-10 employee range.)

Blend Creative, LLC – $5,000 or payroll, rent and utilities

Dining By Design Gourmet, Inc. – $10,000 for payroll

Julie’s Chewies – $5,000 for payroll and operational expenses

Osborn’s School of Tae Kwon Do – $5,000 for rent, utilities and insurance

Locke & Stache Media, LLC – $5,000 for rent and payroll

4 by 4 Brewing – $5,000 for label machine

Center for Music Therapy – $5,000 for supplies

Dance With Me-Savoy Ballroom – $5,000 for operations

Itty Bitty City – $5,000 for payroll

Adore Home Store – $5,000 – for payroll, supplies and rent

The Hill SGF, LLC – $10,000 for payroll

Georgia Mac’s – $5,000 for rent

Total: $70,000

You can find a building a CARES Act transparency portal on Greene County’s website. The portal shows how much has been received in applications as well as available funds.