SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — A 55-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 60 in Shannon County.

Kerry Norris was driving a 2005 GMC Yukon eastbound on U.S. 60 when he ran off the roadway and down an embankment. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle overturned and ejected Norris.

Norris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt.