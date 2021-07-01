Five cheap decorations for the Fourth of July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Before the Fourth of July many are spending their money on fireworks but what about decorations?
Though you’re using most of your money to purchase big explosions you might want to buy decorations for the tables you’re using.
We’ve listed five decorations you can buy for cheap to help make your Fourth of July light up.
1. Little American Flags
What’s more patriotic than the American Flag? Nothing! You can purchase small American Flags and have them either planted next to your table or have them in a cup on your table. You can buy them in many different places and for decent prices.
- Single 4″ x 6″ flag at Hobby Lobby – $1.99
- Eight pack of 4″ x 6″ stick flags at Target – $4.00
- 12 pack of 4″x 6″ stick flags on Amazon – $9.99
- 14 pack of 8″ x 12″ stick flags at Walmart – $9.88
2. Fourth of July table covers
With it being a big day for the U.S.A. you may not want to use the normal park table like you but on something more festive and on something to help keep everything cleaner.
- Party City is offering a single 54″ x 96″ painted patriotic American flag plastic table cover for $2.99.
- You can also get a pack of six 54″ x 108″ stars and stripes party table cover for $16.99.
- Walmart is offering an eight-pack of 54″ x 108″ American flag Fourth of July plastic table cover for $18.99.
- On Amazon you can buy a four-pack of 14ft. x 29″ of a red, white and blue table skirt for $24.99.
3. Centerpieces
Of course to complete your red, white and blue table you need something to go in the middle of the table to help keep the explosiveness of your decorations.
- If you need a lot of centerpieces you can buy a six-pack of them with blue stands and American flags sticking out the side for $10.99 at Walmart.
- You can also buy a mini cascade silver centerpiece with converting stars and flags for $2.39 on Amazon.
- And at Party City, you can purchase three 3D mini-figure stars in red white and blue for $1.99.
4. Utensils and Plates
At your Fourth of July event, you’re not only working on creating a great fireworks show but also a big meal. Well if you want to make sure to keep the festivities going after they grab their food here are some cheap and Fourth of July plates and utensils you can buy.
- If you plan on having several guests you can buy a red, white and blue tableware kit from Party City for $29.99.
- The kit is meant for 40 guests and includes plates, cups, a plastic table cover and American flag-themed napkins.
- If you have a smaller group Walmart is offering paper plates, napkins and cups for 24 people for $16.99.
- Though if you need to buy individual items you can buy 20 paper confetti style plates for $3.00 at Target and 51 red, white and blue utensils on Amazon for $3.18.
5. Decorative stars
The American flag is filled with stars and stripes. So, what better way to decorate for the Fourth of July than to add some stars of your own.
- At Party City, you can buy 10 red, white and blue glitter stars for $1.99.
- For night you can purchase LED string red, white and blue star lights on Amazon for $10.99.
These are just five items you cheap and easy decorations use can use to make your table explode with patriotism.