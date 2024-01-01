GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says four people were shot early Monday morning at the BarnHouse event center on West Sunshine Street near James River Freeway.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the scene at about 2:45 a.m. where they found two people with gunshot wounds. Later in the morning, two other people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds from that scene.

“A lot of people these days here recently have gotten very calloused and harsh towards one another,” Springfield resident Steven Walker said. “It’s just sad to see that there’s not more environments where people can just really get away from.”

Six people have been shot in Greene County over the last five days after two people were injured Thursday in shootings in Springfield.

“Springfield’s definitely gotten a little more dangerous,” Springfield resident Mike Edwards said. “People need to open their hearts again and just realize grace and mercy for other people instead of jus taking people’s lives for granted.”

All of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

As of Monday morning, no suspect had been arrested.

“I mean, if somebody is in a desperate need to where it pushes them to commit a crime or anything like that, a lot of that is brought out of desperation of just not knowing what else to do,” Walker said. “If they have avenues or exits where they can choose something else, a lot of the time that helps.”

Someone with BarnHouse tells OzarksFirst the shooting occurred during a private event being held at the venue.