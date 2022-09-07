Mugshots from the Camden County Drug Bust. Clockwise from top left: Zachary Vize, Jayme Mitchell, Michael Hartwell and Travis McGuire

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A search warrant of a Linn Creek, Camden County, residence led to four arrests after officers found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant on a house on Walnut Street in Linn Creek.

The four people arrested were:

Micheal L. Hartwell , 41. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors: possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

, 41. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors: possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Travis R. McGuire , 33. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. McGuire also had outstanding warrants for probation violation.

, 33. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. McGuire also had outstanding warrants for probation violation. Zachary F. Vize , 43. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Vize also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

, 43. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Vize also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court. Jayme N. Mitchell, 45. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. She was released from jail on bail.

The first three are being held without bond.