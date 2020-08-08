3rd Grader’s handmade “Little Free Library” gets official ribbon cutting from Nixa Chamber

NIXA, Mo.– The Nixa Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening for a newly-constructed library, though it won’t be the kind of library or ceremony you’re imagining.

8-year-old Avid Mitchell, a student of Nixa’s John Thomas School of Discovery, was tasked with a school project back in the Spring of 2020. He chose to construct Little Free Library, often referred to as a “take-a-book-leave-a-book library”.

Mitchell’s project, already assembled and installed at Nixa’s Rotary Park, will get an official ribbon cutting and grand opening courtesy of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce on Monday, August 10.

The Ribbon Cutting will take place at noon.

