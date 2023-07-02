SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — From dirt track racing to free giveaways to a spectacular firework show to end the night, hundreds of people made their way down to the Springfield Raceway where folks can enjoy the only firework show taking place in Springfield on Saturday.

“This is my first time out here and it’s been pretty fun so far,” said Maddie McBride.

Jerry Hoffman, the owner of the Springfield Raceway said ly wanted to this night be a family-friendly event for all to enjoy.

“It’s pretty cool, all the kids got a necklace that glows in the dark, bracelets that glow in the dark… we’re giving away bicycles… it’s pretty cool to see all the families out here for the 4th of July,” said Hoffman.

As many families gather all around the Ozarks for fireworks shows happening this weekend, local law enforcement warns people to be safe on the roads this weekend.

“If you’re drinking, make sure you have a designated driver, using a taxi service or Uber or any car service to make sure you get home safe,” said Lieutenant Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department.

Lieutenant Foos said SPD and other law enforcement will be monitoring the roads as folks make their way home.