31 inmates in Greene County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– While only two are showing symptoms at this time, 31 inmates in the Greene County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, August 6, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the case numbers. The following numbers were also confirmed by the Sheriff’s statement:

123 inmates tested

31 tested positive

5 members of jail staff tested positive

40 currently quarantined

2 inmates showing symptoms

The Sheriff’s Office’s statement gave the following background information about the virus’s origin:

“Three former inmates transported from our facility to the Missouri Department of Corrections, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Department of Corrections. As a precautionary measure the Greene County Jail medical staff rescreened our entire inmate population of 769 and found one inmate who displayed symptoms. That inmate was tested for COVID-19 and the test returned positive. The inmate was transported to a local hospital for treatment and that housing unit has since been isolated and testing conducted. Jail medical staff issued mask to all inmates and will continue screening the existing inmate population as well as every arrest brought to the facility.”