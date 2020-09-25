2nd annual Battle of the Badge blood drive sees big numbers

BRANSON, MO- The Second Annual “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive conducted by the American Red Cross between the Branson Police and Fire Departments saw its highest turnout today.

The turnout was so great that the blood drive extended a full hour to get those extra appointments in. The event took place Friday at the Lake Catholic Church, which holds blood drives in the area every other month.

The blood drive does look a little different from last year with new COVID-19 precautions such as masking, thermometer checks and only packaged food available for donors, but everyone who donated today did walk away with a special back the badge shirt.

Pat Davis, a volunteer for the American Red Cross, says blood donations, just like these today, have helped save her life. “I am a recipient of over thirty blood donations over my cancer treatment, and if you have cancer or some other disease that you need blood, you need it. You can’t wait for COVID to end or get better or whatever. You need it then.”