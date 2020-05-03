23-year-old Springfield man dies in single-vehicle crash

Breaking News
by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 23-year-old Springfield man died in a single-vehicle crash the morning of Sunday, May 3.

Matei Pop was driving a 2008 Lexus IS250 northbound on Highway 65 near Saddlebrooke when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, through the median, across the southbound lanes and struck a rock bluff.

Pop was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:03 a.m.

According to Highway Patrol, he was not wearing a seat belt.

