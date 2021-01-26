22-year-old is dead after head-on collision in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on vehicle collision on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 4:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred on Missouri 5 in Morgan County as vehicle one was going southbound and vehicle two was heading northbound. Vehicle one began to pass another vehicle. Vehicle one and two swerved to the east shoulder and struck head-on.

The passenger of vehicle two, Tamara Deroo, 22, was pronounced dead while the drivers of vehicle one and two were taken to the Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

MSHP reports, both vehicles were totaled and both the driver and passenger were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident. It’s unknown whether the driver of vehicle one was wearing a safety device during the crash.

This Troop F’s first vehicle fatality in 2021.