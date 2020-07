SEYMOUR, Mo. — For the first time since the event started in 1973 the Seymour Apple Festival has been canceled for 2020, according to a Facebook post from the event’s page.

The festival’s planning committee voted 10-8 against going forward with festival preparations after a two-hour meeting Tuesday night, July 28, 2020.

More than 50 people attended the open session with 27 different people voicing their opinions.

They have rescheduled for Sept. 9-11 for 2021.