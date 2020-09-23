2020 Ozarks Pridefest canceled due to COVID-19 worries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Leaders of the Ozarks Pridefest have canceled the 2020 Pridefest celebration due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a Facebook post, organizers considered hosting the event live or virtual. The post says Ozarks Pridefest would pose significant risks to the health of community members.

“While we cannot gather in-person, our love for our community, our commitment to equality, and our joy in celebrating all the colors of the rainbow shines through the fog of COVID-19,” says Pridefest Committee co-chair Emily Lawson.

The GLO Center encourages those to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month by sharing posts on social media using #OzarksPridefest.

Organizers hope to bring Pridefest back in 2021.