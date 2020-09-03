2020 Census Bureau completing non-response followups

Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The final month with plenty of work ahead for the Census Bureau

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2020 Census Bureau reports that more than 60% of the non-response followup is completed.

The followup is about data collection to count households that did not respond to the online census, by phone or mail.

“These rates are being released for the first time during a decennial census,” according to the agency.

DETAIL ON THE DATA

More than 84% of housing units have been counted as of 9/1

19% counted by census takers and other field data collection operations

65% of housing units responding online, by phone or by mail

As of August 21, nearly 60% of housing units self-responded in Arkansas. Nationally, 73% of housing units self-responded, according to Census data.

As of September 2, the follow-up response was nearly 27% in Arkansas, and overall 86.2% are enumerated. Nationally, 84.9% are cataloged.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson issued Executive Order 19-12 on August 28. The EO allowed for a committee of 30 to be created (Arkansas Compete County Committee) to promote the 2020 Census and to have Arkansans participate. He emphasized that the state has some “hard to count communities.”

PERCENT OF NON-RESPONSE FOLLOWUP OPERATION, ARKANSAS SURROUNDING STATES

ARKANSAS: Little Rock 62.8%. Fayetteville 76.4%.

Little Rock 62.8%. Fayetteville 76.4%. LOUISIANA: Shreveport 32%, Baton Rouge 41.9%. Jefferson Parish 50.1%.

Shreveport 32%, Baton Rouge 41.9%. Jefferson Parish 50.1%. MISSISSIPPI: Jackson 33.2%. Gulfport 59.6%.

Jackson 33.2%. Gulfport 59.6%. MISSOURI: Springfield 63.4%. Kansas City, MO 87.2%.

Springfield 63.4%. Kansas City, MO 87.2%. OKLAHOMA: Cleveland County 54.5%. Oklahoma County 74.4%. Tulsa 48.9%.

Cleveland County 54.5%. Oklahoma County 74.4%. Tulsa 48.9%. TENNESSEE: Knoxville 71.2%. Memphis 55.5%. Shelbyville 52.1%. Nashville 72.5%.

Knoxville 71.2%. Memphis 55.5%. Shelbyville 52.1%. Nashville 72.5%. TEXAS: Collin County ACO 54.7%. Denton County 66.4%. Lubbock 54%. El Paso 57.2%. Hildago County-Cameron County ACO 53.2%. Fort Bend County ACO 39.7%. Laredo ACO 44.3%. Montgomery County 48.6%. Tyler ACO 55.1%. Williamson County ACO 65.3%.

The 2020 Census concludes data collection operations on September 30, 2020.

