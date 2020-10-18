20-year-old diagnosed with COVID-19 still recovering after two months

CLEVER, Mo. — A 20-year-old woman’s fight with COVID-19 sent her to the intensive care unit.

Ronnae Gordon was diagnosed with the virus in August. However, she went to the doctor expecting a much different result.

“I thought I had a UTI and it ended up that I did have one and it was mild,” Gordon said. “And then two days later I started experiencing extreme abdominal pain.”

So she went to an emergency room where she had her temperature taken as a precaution… It was 103.4 degrees.

“I was like oh my goodness like why do I have a fever? And then I started thinking well maybe it’s sepsis,” Gordon said. “That’s what it ended up being.”

Then, Gordon took a rapid COVID-19 test.

“The ER nurse came in and she was like full PPE, and she was like, ‘Your test came back positive for coronavirus,'” Gordon said. “And I was like ‘Okay… Wasn’t expecting that.’ I was really scared. I was by myself.”

Gordon was sent to the ICU where she stayed for just two days after having an allergic reaction to pork.

She then quarantined at home in Clever.

“It was probably one of the most intense things,” Gordon’s mother, April Archote, said. “It was 24/7. It was like having a toddler again and she’s home from college.”

Two months after winning the battle against COVID-19, Gordon still hasn’t fully recovered.

“It was a lot of fatigue,” Gordon said. “My hair is falling out. My memory is awful. I can’t concentrate. My skin is very, very dry.”

A familiar symptom when she had the virus.

“My skin was so dry that even toilet paper was giving me paper cuts,” Gordon said.

But what bothered her most about having COVID-19?

“People telling you that it’s fake, and that I’m being dramatic,” Gordon said.

A comment healthcare workers hear every day.

“I hope that it doesn’t have to be a death or a serious illness in their family before they’ll finally say, ‘Oh, I guess this is a serious illness,'” said Dr. David Barbe, VP of Primary Care at Mercy Springfield Communities.

“When we made seatbelts a law, in most states what we found out was it reduced vehicular mortality by 9%,” President and CEO of CoxHealth Steve Edwards said. “We think masking can reduce this by far more than 9%. Seatbelts don’t save every life but they save some. And that’s enough. We really hope that while we can’t get every citizen every board, if we can get our leaders on board we can make a bigger impact.”