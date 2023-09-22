SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — High school football is underway in the Ozarks and 1st and 10 has you covered.
Below are the updated scores for Week 5:
- Parkview vs. Kickapoo – 6-42
- Thayer vs. Houston – 18-7
- Willard vs. Republic – 20-21
- Ash Grove vs. Miller – 41-0
- Ava vs. Salem – 51-0
- Fair Grove vs. Stockton – 52-14 (as of 4th quarter)
- McDonald County vs. Cassville – 28-6
- Aurora vs. Hollister – 62-7
- Nevada vs. Mt. Vernon – 55-34
- Rogersville vs. Catholic – 28-6
- Bolivar vs. Glendale – 49-28
- Nixa vs. Joplin – 35-27
- Cabool vs. Mountain Grove – 6-7
- Butler vs. El Dorado Springs – 24-0
- Carl Junction vs. Branson – 7-21
- Hillcrest vs. Rolla – 15-41
- Marionville vs. Diamond – 41-8
- Lebanon vs. Waynesville – 51-6
- Webb City vs. Ozark – 17-0
- Camdenton vs. West Plains – 45-0