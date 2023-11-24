BOLIVAR, Mo. – A family is feeling thankful for the support of the community after their house burnt down two days before Thanksgiving.

“My son called me at 2:00 in the morning while I was at work and said the house is on fire,” Cheryl Andrew said. “[I said] OK, what’s going on? And he said, ‘mom, the house is on fire.’ [I said] are you out of the house? [He said] yes. [I said] all right, I’ll be there in a minute. How bad is it? [He said] I don’t know, and we hung up.”

Andrew said the flames were on the other side of her son’s bedroom.

“My neighbor saved my son’s life,” Andrew said. “God put her in the place at the right time and he was looking out for my son. It could have been a totally different outcome. The whole ceiling could have collapsed on him.”

The damage to the house was extensive, meaning Andrew and her son could no longer live there. Andrew said her landlord was quick to find a place for both of them. But, she said that wasn’t the only miracle to come out of this situation.

“I started a gofundme $5,000, hoping maybe get a little bit,” Andrew’s niece Brandi Lingenfelser said. “We went to bed that night and we were at $200 and we were so excited for that. Woke up the next morning and it was thousands. We are so thankful for everyone.”

The gofundme continues to grow, with people from all over donating to Andrew and her son.

“There’s so many organizations that we’re a part of,” Andrew said. ‘The school, the DAV, all the fire departments that I’m a part of and work with, Citizens Memorial Hospital (CMH) and EMS and everybody just poured everything out. I’m so overwhelmed with it all that I don’t know what to say about it. My priority is my son, all his school stuff, everything. We’ve got that now I’m working on clothing.”

The Bolivar City Fire Department was not able to determine a cause of the fire at the time it happened. The Missouri Division of Fire and Safety is investigating.