DENT COUNTY, Mo. — An 18-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Salem.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Kenneth E. Laughlin, of Salem, was riding a 2020 Honda motorcycle southbound on State Highway HH two miles south of Salem when he ran off the right side of the road. The bike went airborne over a culvert and hit a tree, ejecting Laughlin.

MSHP says Laughlin died at the scene.

This is Troop I’s 29th fatality in 2023.