DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 20.

According to Highway Patrol, Alejandro Salmeron Chapin was driving a 2006 Ford Focus westbound on Route D when he traveled off the right side of the road.

His car overturned, and he was transported to Cox South Hospital where he died.

Highway Patrol says it is unknown whether or not Salmeron Chapin was wearing a seatbelt.