170 seized and recovered guns traced to Missouri pawnshop

The Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – Federal authorities say more than 170 firearms seized or recovered by police during an eight-month period last year were purchased from a single St. Louis-area pawn shop.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis on Thursday announced charges against three men who worked at Piazza Jewelry and Pawn in Overland, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb.

The federal complaint says 102 of the guns were recovered in St. Louis.

Six of the confiscated guns were allegedly used in homicides, four in robberies and 20 in weapons offense crimes.

