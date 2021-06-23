$156,000 reclaimed from Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions “silver solution” lawsuit

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jim Bakker_1519829860495.jpg.jpg
Rev Steve Heather KOLR

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his office has recovered $156,000 and a consent judgment against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a suit against Bakker and Morningside Church Production in March of 2020 for marketing “silver solution” as a potential cure for COVID-19.

Under the consent judgment, Bakker is not allowed to sell or advertise “silver solution” as a way to cure or help any disease or illness.

He must also return an additional $90,000 to anyone who purchased “silver solution” between Feb. 12, 2020, to March 10, 2020.

Missouri consumers who bought the product will be mailed a restitution check no later than 30 days after the execution of the consent judgment.

Those who receive a check will have 90 days to cash it.

Bakker has already refunded a number of customers which combined with the $90,000 totals up to roughly $156,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now