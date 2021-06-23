$156,000 reclaimed from Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions “silver solution” lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his office has recovered $156,000 and a consent judgment against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a suit against Bakker and Morningside Church Production in March of 2020 for marketing “silver solution” as a potential cure for COVID-19.

Under the consent judgment, Bakker is not allowed to sell or advertise “silver solution” as a way to cure or help any disease or illness.

He must also return an additional $90,000 to anyone who purchased “silver solution” between Feb. 12, 2020, to March 10, 2020.

Missouri consumers who bought the product will be mailed a restitution check no later than 30 days after the execution of the consent judgment.

Those who receive a check will have 90 days to cash it.

Bakker has already refunded a number of customers which combined with the $90,000 totals up to roughly $156,000 in restitution.