1,500 boats hit the water for a ‘Keep America Great’ parade on Table Rock Lake

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — About 1,500 boats hit Table Rock Lake today.

Some were out on the water just to enjoy the holiday weekend but most came out to ride in the “Keep America Great” boat parade.

Boat parades have been happening around the country all throughout the summer.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, local organizers invited boaters out to Table Rock Lake in support of President Donald Trump.

At the Kimberling City Marina, families of all ages took time out of their holiday weekend to celebrate President Trump.

Jenn Lilley helped make it happen and she invited KOLR 10 onto her group’s boat.

“I’ve put together a few events before but absolutely nothing like this,” Lilley said. “I’m overwhelmed. I mean speechless overwhelmed.”

Lilley and her friends made a Facebook group for the event and 6,200 people joined.

“We knew it was gonna be a busy weekend and that’s why we thought it was gonna be perfect,” Lilley said.

It certainly helped Jesse Peyton’s business.

“We’ve been running nonstop since 8 a.m.,” Peyton said. “It’s the busiest I’ve seen it that early in the day since 2011.”

Lilley’s friends actively communicated with the Missouri State Water Patrol.

“We just planned ahead and had everyone available that could work to work,” said Cpl. Robert Wilkins.

The water patrol didn’t escort paradegoers but it surveyed the lake periodically.

“We want people to come out and enjoy but safety is always a priority,” Wilkins said.

There was only one incident today where a boat got swamped into the waves. It didn’t sink and no one was hurt.

Some went to the lake just to have fun with their family, like Seth Brody.

“This is a bunch of people having fun,” Brody said. “It’s your holiday weekends here, or Lake of the Ozarks, any lake’s gonna be if you get this nice of weather you’re gonna have a lot of folks.”

Billy Long served as the parade’s grand marshal.

A Trump pop-up shop donated more than 500 shirts for the event and all the funds raised are going to the Elks Lodge in Kimberling City, which burned down a week ago.