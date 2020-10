MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A 15-year-old is dead and two other teens are moderately injured after crashing a John Deere Gator on private property.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the teens were riding in the Gator when they took a sharp turn in a field at a high speed and overturned.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Highway Patrol says none of the teens were wearing a safety device.